Grand Meadow Too “Super” For Blooming Prairie Girls Basketball
(ABC 6 News) — High school girls basketball highlights from Grand Meadow and Blooming Prairie.
Lauren Queensland led the Superlarks in scoring with 24, and Elaine Schwarz was the top scorer for Blooming Prairie with 17 including two three pointers.