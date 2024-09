(ABC 6 News) — The next ABC 6 Game of the Week has arrived and features a strong 9-Man contest. The Kingsland Knights take on the Mabel-Canton Cougars as both sides feature strong scoring offenses.

Both coaches spoke with ABC 6 Sports ahead of the game on what they’re anticipating as the countdown to the first whistle draws closer.

Game time in Mabel is set for 7 PM on Friday.