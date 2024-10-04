ABC 6 GOTW Preview: Mayo FB facing the best of the best

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — October 4’s Game of the Week on ABC 6 will see Mayo Football go up against the number one team in all of Minnesota, Lakeville North. ABC 6 Sports spoke to players from Mayo Football ahead of the huge matchup.

Additionally, the game will be on Homecoming Night for Mayo High School and the Spartans’ stadium will be named after former Activities Director Jeff Whitney in a pregame ceremony.