ABC 6 GOTW: Fillmore Central outlasts Rushford-Peterson in rainy, muddy encounter

(ABC 6 News) — On a rainy night in Harmony, Fillmore Central fended off its county rivals, the Rushford-Peterson Trojans, 12-6.

Both teams struggled to move the ball in the wet conditions. Fillmore Central scored first on a blocked punt from Henry Liew, and later scored in the fourth quarter on a Kyle Daniels two-yard touchdown.

The Falcons remain undefeated, improving to 4-0 while Rushford-Peterson dropped to 0-4 on the season.