Girls State Basketball Brackets Announced

(ABC 6 News) — The high school girls state basketball tournament brackets have been released.

As for local teams in the mix, the NRHEG Panthers and Caledonia Warriors are in the Class AA tournament. The number eight seeded Panthers open against Providence Academy and Caledonia plays Minnehaha Academy.

The Stewartville Tigers are the number eight seed in Class AAA and will face the number one ranked Benilde St. Margaret’s Red Knights once again.