Final Lap at Spring Creek: Jeremy Martin Closes Pro Chapter at Home

(ABC 6 News) — Spring Creek National is a special track on its own, but it holds an even deeper meaning to a local family.

“Not only a dirt bike track in our backyard but one of the most well known motocross tracks in the world really,” That’s how Alex Martin described the beautiful opportunity of being able to grow up trackside.

Racing is in the blood of the Martin family, which is why Alex’s brother Jeremy got an early start on the engines as well.

“I learned to ride when I was 4 years old, actually learned right here, I had a small bike in the garage.”

For many riders a “home field advantage” on a track is pretty nice, but the Martins were able to take it to a whole new level, just footsteps away from the track at all times.

Which provided plenty of opportunity for the two to fire up the bikes against each other as kids. Jeremy laughed as he said, “We wanted to ride every day when we got home from school, and we got pretty good pretty quick.”

Good enough for both brothers to grow up and become professional riders, and now to have it all come full circle, on a final lap right where it all started.

“Alex was a professional, I was a professional, and this will be my last race, Its just an honor to go out literally in my own back yard,” Jeremy said about what he called his cherry on top rather than a final ride.

Closing a long career with an impact on those around him larger than he could realize. Fellow rider and Rochester native Henry Miller has been around the Martin brothers for quite a while saying, “Jeremy is a little bit different than everyone else, he can go insanely hard and he is one gnarly dude. They have guided me in a pretty good direction so I can’t thank them guys enough.”

Even though the pro motocross lifestyle has taken Jeremy worldwide, nothing can beat your very own backyard track.

“”This one probably take the cake because there has been a lot of blood sweat and tears, this has been my family’s life’s work, we have had it for 37 years, with me retiring from racing and my parents being a little bit older now i think we definitely are a little motivated now to keep this in the family.”

The same family that has stuck right on his back wheel for his entire career, even when his older brother Alex hung up the pro boots a year ago, without a final send off at Spring Creek.

“Jeremy and i have shared a lot of podiums and he’s won here I’ve come close and its really special that my brother gets to end his career here and have is last pro national be at home.”

Now as the checkered flag waives on Jeremy’s career, he took a few more laps up and down Mt. Martin as a pro one last time this weekend. With lifelong memories still riding with him, and more still to come in the future. One he is grateful to begin, “Who would have ever though that just riding a dirt bike would give such a good life, now I’m excited to keep it in the Martin family legacy.”

The next stage of the family legacy, is helping out his brother with the part of the family business that comes after the race. Jeremy will join his brother once again, this time helping out with the facility for future races and events to come to the hills of Millville.