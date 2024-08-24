Eagles Draw to Start Girls Soccer Season

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from Lourdes vs. Dover-Eyota girls soccer

Both teams were fairly split in chances in the first half but Dover-Eyota were able to break through first, finishing a corner kick to take the lead into halftime.

Lourdes came out in the second half with fire, but D-E held them off and scored another set piece goal from inside the box.

That’s when Lourdes made their move, high pressure allowed them a breakaway chance to bring the lead back to one.

With 20 minutes left to go in the game, another set piece goal. This time from the purple and gold, lofting a free kick into the top corner to tie the game. Both teams would continue to trade blows, but it would finish in a 2-2 draw.