Dover-Eyota girls’ soccer team, the “tie queens”, know they now must definitively win games

(ABC 6 News) — The (5-3) Dover-Eyota girls’ soccer team has five draws, the most of any team in Southeast Minnesota, giving them the moniker of “tie queens.” Many of the Eagles’ draws have come against quality teams (SCLA, PIZM, Winona Cotter, La Crescent), which shows the Eagles they can be a section championship team.

In the section tournament, there will be no draws. The Eagles must definitively win, and they will face La Crescent in their first section tournament game on Wednesday, October 11, at 7 p.m.