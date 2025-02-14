Dodge County Girls Hockey wins second-straight 1A Championship, 4-2

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship between the Dodge County Wildcats and Albert Lea Tigers.

Two of section one’s powerhouse hockey programs back in the title game against one another. Dodge County would jump out to an Early three goal lead before the Tigers would grab a goal just before the end of the first period.

Both teams would earn one more on the scoreboard for a 4-2 final in favor of Dodge County to repeat as Section Champions.