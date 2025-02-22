Dodge County Girls Hockey Heading Back to State Title Game
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights and recap of the Dodge County Wildcats State Semifinal game in the Class A State Tournament.
With the 4-1 semifinal win, they set up a rematch of last year’s championship game with Warroad. The Warriors did not have as easy of a semifinal. Three overtime periods were needed to give them the edge over Orono. Saturday’s Class A Championship will start at 4pm.