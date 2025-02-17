Dodge County Girls Hockey Earn Top Seed in State Tournament
(ABC 6 News) — The Dodge County Girls Hockey team earned the number one seed in the Class A State Hockey Tournament. This comes just a year after making it to St. Paul for the first time in program history. They surprised everyone in their first try at a State Tournament making it all the way to the title game before finishing as runner ups. This season they return with plenty of experience hoping to come home with a title this time around.