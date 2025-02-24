Crosstown Battle to Open Girls Basketball Playoffs
The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — Playoff brackets were released for girls basketball class AAA and AAAA featuring Mayo hosting John Marhsall. Brackets were also released on the boys side for classes A and AA.