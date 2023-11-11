Community watches as two Bryon sports teams make it to the state level

It's been an exciting fall for Byron High School as two of their sports teams worked their way to the state level.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s been an exciting fall for Byron High School as two of their sports teams worked their way to the state level.

Earlier this week the Bryon Girls Volleyball team won their spot in the semifinals before playing the semifinals game on Friday, falling to Delano in three straight sets.

But, there is still a chance the football team could go all the way.

A local business owner said a football win would mean a lot to the team as well as the community.

“Thrilling for them but also for the whole community. It’s something to look back on as they get older and remember that back when they were in high school they were able to achieve that because not everyone can every year, we have too many schools,” said Ann Hemmah, Owner of Otto’s Bakery and Coffee Shop.

The football team will play in the semifinals next week at U.S. Bank Stadium.