(ABC 6 News) — NJCAA softball highlights from the first game between Iowa Lakes and NIACC in their doubleheader.

The first win would bring Head Coach Matt Egger to 100 career wins with the Trojans. NIACC would win the second game of the double header as well to complete the sweep.