Claire Loftus Wins Second Straight Singles Title

(ABC 6 News) — Claire Loftus wins the State Championship for Class AA Singles Tennis for the second straight year.

She won her semifinal match over Casandra Li from Eagan to move on to the Championship. Where she defeated Ava Nelson of Elk River.

Loftus was leading the third set 2-1 before Nelson sustained a leg injury and was unable to continue. Giving her a second Straight State Title.

(This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available)