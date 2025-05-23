Chatfield and Caledonia Advance In Section Softball
(ABC 6 6News) — High school softball highlights from the Section 1AA playoffs in Rochester. After thier first round wins, Caledonia would lose their second round matchup to Randolph while Chatfield would beat Cannon Falls to earn a spot in the semifinals.