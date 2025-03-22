Caledonia Falls Short In Class AA Semifinals

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights and recap from the boys State Basketball Tournament semifinals in Class AA between Caledonia and Albany.

The last time the Caledonia Warriors found themselves in a state title game was 2021, standing in the way of their return to another was the top seeded Albany Huskies.

Albany jumped out to an early 25-7 lead before Caledonia started to climb thier way back. Mason King leading the charge with 20 points on the night.

The family ties were strong in this game as Mason King’s cousin Zeke Austin was lighting it up for the Huskies in return with 22 points.

The Warriors would slowly and surely work thier way back into the game. Tying things up at 50 before free throws became a struggle down the stretch. The Warriors hard fought efforts land short in a 59-54 defeat.

Head Coach Brad King mentioned after the game, “Sometimes it’s not your night shooting-wise or whatever and stuff. But again, we put ourselves in spots that were helpful for us to win the basketball game, just one or two — when it’s one or two plays in a game, it’s hard to say someone’s a loser. But someone’s got to be a winner.”

The Warriors will have a shot at third place on Saturday in the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul against Breck.



