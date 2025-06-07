Byron Softball’s Underdog Run Ends in State Championship Loss

(ABC 6 News) — The Byron Bears softball team is no stranger to playing the underdog role. They were the number four seed in the section tournament, in which they would be crowned champions. Now in the state tournament as a number six seed, they proved everyone wrong one more time. Making it all the way to the Class AAA title game in just their first state tournament appearance in program history. Looking to bring home a title as a keepsake.

They would need one more upset over the Rocori Spartans for the crown. They ran into trouble with a few errors, allowing Rocori to hop out in front with a three nothing lead. The Bears would prove themselves resilient once again in this postseason answering back with a pair of doubles from Kaydence Fjerstad and Ella Brennan to tie the game up at three all.

The Bears were not able to shake the errors. A number of miscues continued throughout the game, leading to more Spartan runs on the scoreboard, and the Bears were out of comebacks this time. The Spartans prevailed by a 9-3 final score.

Despite the Runner-Up finish, there is no question the Bears proved their worth this postseason. Multiple grind-it-out sort of wins from both the section and state competitions.

Junior pitcher Talli Behrens may not have got the win on the scoresheet, but is well aware of the special product they have brewing in Bear country.

“”when we were little we would always dream about this that there were any little girls in the crowd that play softball that they are inspired by us and keep our tradition going on of what we started this year. im just really proud of everyone that helped us get here,” said Behrens, she added the support from beyond the field in the fans and community support helped the Bears to thier current position.

Kaydence Fjerstand was also aware of the statement this team made in thier first tournament appearance adding, “it just really proves that we earned our spot here and like we made it , i think this is the best we have done as a byron team in state, volley ball we got third, football we got third, like this is the best we have ever done and we should be really really proud of that”

Leaah Strain, one of just four seniors on the team enjoyed here leadership role with an eight grader and a sophmore on either side of her in centerfield this season. While it may not have ended with a state championship, the wild ride of the past two weeks was more than enough

“we got, oh Byron’s not going to see the first game, they are not going to continue, we’ve gotten all these things and then we proved everybody wrong and we showed up and we played. we didn’t put our best foot forward here but you know I’m happy with the results,” she added.

With a large majority of the roster returning next season, and a taste of state competition. They are more than hungry to try and make it back for a title instead of runner-up next time around.