Byron Bears Gymnastics Back-To-Back Section Champions

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights and results recap from the Section 1AA Gymnastics meet.

State Qualifiers

Byron Bears

  • Team (1st)
  • Sydney Portner (All-Around)
  • Norah Brown (Vault, Beam, Floor)
  • Olivia O’Brien (Vault, Floor)
  • Lily Moon (Beam)

Austin Packers

  • Kiki Rodriguez ( All-Around)
  • Katelynn Klouse (Bars)
  • Callie McRae (Bars)
  • Reese Norton (Floor)

KM/T Komets

  • Eleanor Smith (All-Around)
  • Alexis Awe (Beam)