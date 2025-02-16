Byron Bears Gymnastics Back-To-Back Section Champions
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights and results recap from the Section 1AA Gymnastics meet.
State Qualifiers
Byron Bears
- Team (1st)
- Sydney Portner (All-Around)
- Norah Brown (Vault, Beam, Floor)
- Olivia O’Brien (Vault, Floor)
- Lily Moon (Beam)
Austin Packers
- Kiki Rodriguez ( All-Around)
- Katelynn Klouse (Bars)
- Callie McRae (Bars)
- Reese Norton (Floor)
KM/T Komets
- Eleanor Smith (All-Around)
- Alexis Awe (Beam)