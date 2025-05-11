Bruins Season Comes to a Close Against Bismarck

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the NAHL Central Division Finals Game Four between the Bismarck Bobcats and Austin Bruins.

The Bruins came into the game trailing the series 2-1, meaning the needed to win in order to stay alive. Bismarck got the jump early with two goals in the first period. They would make it three nothing before the Bruins found the scoreboard to end the second. The Bobcats put thier foot down in the third period to gain the dominant 7-2 victory and a series win to boot.