Bruins Force Game 5 With Overtime Winner

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the Central Division Semifinal game four between the Austin Bruins and Minot Minotauros.

After taking a 3-0 lead in two periods, Minot exploded for three unanswered goals in the final frame of regulation to force overtime.

After a second overtime period, Gavin Hruza would keep the bruins season alive. Scoring the winning goal to force a winner-take-all game five in Austin on Monday night.