Bruins Bearing Down to End the Year
(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Bruins have won nine of their last 10 games. The one loss coming in a shootout. Before that the last time they suffered defeat was twice in November, in overtime and another shootout respectively. To find a regulation loss on the Bruins record, you would have to flip the calendar back to October 18th.