Bears Softball Keeps Gophers in the Hole

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from Byron vs. Chatfield softball.

A strong pitchers duel through the first few innings. With each pitcher striking out the side to start things off.

The third inning Byron broke the tie, Ella Brennan dropped a squeeze bunt for an RBI double putting the Bears up one. The following inning the Bears rallied with 4 more runs making it 8-0.

Mackenzie Steele held things down on the mound for Byron with 12 strikeouts on the day. The Gophers would scoop up a run in the final inning to spoil the shutout but that would be the only mark on the scoreboard for them.