Austin Bruins to hold winner-take-all Game 5 at home on Monday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

The Austin Bruins have stormed back down 0-2 to force a winner-take-all Game 5.

The Bruins will face the Minot Minotauros on Monday night to decide who will advance to the NAHL Central Division Finals.

Austin pulled off a double overtime victory Saturday night in Game 4, Gavin Hruza scoring the winner in the 4-3 decision.

The winner of Game 5 will face either the Bismarck Bobcats or the Aberdeen Wings for the Central Division crown.

Game 5 is scheduled for tonight at 7:05 PM at Riverside Arena.

Any changes related to incoming weather will be announced by the Bruins.