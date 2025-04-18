Austin Boys Volleyball Win, Despite Gym Change

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — High school boys volleyball highlights from Austin and New Prague.

The Packers would win set one before a “weather delay” of sorts. A leak in the roof caused the game to switch gyms. Where the Packers would go on to win regardless, three sets to one.