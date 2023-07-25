As Vikings players report to training camp, Danielle Hunter’s contract talks remain unresolved

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter is in the final year of a five-year, $72M contract that he signed back in 2018. He’s due to make $5.5M in cash this season, and he’s held out of all offseason activities in hopes of signing a new deal.

If Hunter elects to skip training camp, he will be fined $50,000 for each day he misses. The Vikings have shown a willingness to give Hunter a new deal, but current sticking points are contract length and guaranteed money.