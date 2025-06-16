All-State Baseball Teams Released
(ABC 6 News) — High School Baseball All-State teams were released over the weekend. Below is a full recap of the local athletes given the honor.
Class AAAA
- Mike Ruff, Century
Class AAA
- Sam Graunke, Kasson-Mantorville
Class AA
- Luke Sems, Pine Island
- Brandon Week, Pine Island
- Hudson Ohm, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
- Nick Bowron, Lourdes
Class A
- Hunter Vadeer, Lyle-Pacelli
- Landon Meyer, Lyle-Pacelli