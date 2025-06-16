All-State Baseball Teams Released

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — High School Baseball All-State teams were released over the weekend. Below is a full recap of the local athletes given the honor.

Class AAAA

  • Mike Ruff, Century

Class AAA

  • Sam Graunke, Kasson-Mantorville

Class AA

  • Luke Sems, Pine Island
  • Brandon Week, Pine Island
  • Hudson Ohm, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
  • Nick Bowron, Lourdes

Class A

  • Hunter Vadeer, Lyle-Pacelli
  • Landon Meyer, Lyle-Pacelli