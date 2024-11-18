Alayna Kennedy Wins Back-to-Back State Titles, Austin Shines at State Swim & Dive
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights and recap of the State Swim & Dive meet for both Class A and Class AA.
Class A
Austin Packers
- Alayna Kennedy, 1M Dive (1st)
- Reese Norton, 1M Dive (5th)
- Gracie Greenman 100 Backstroke (2nd)
Class AA
John Marshall Rockets
- Julia Ogren, 100 Butterfly (3rd), 100 Freestyle (4th)
Mayo Spartans
- Madeline Gau, 100 Butterfly (5th)
Century Panthers
- Sophia Blixt, 100 Breaststroke (2nd)