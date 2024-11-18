Alayna Kennedy Wins Back-to-Back State Titles, Austin Shines at State Swim & Dive

By KAALTV

Austin Shines at State Swim & Dive

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights and recap of the State Swim & Dive meet for both Class A and Class AA.

Class A

Austin Packers

  • Alayna Kennedy, 1M Dive (1st)
  • Reese Norton, 1M Dive (5th)
  • Gracie Greenman 100 Backstroke (2nd)

Class AA

John Marshall Rockets

  • Julia Ogren, 100 Butterfly (3rd), 100 Freestyle (4th)

Mayo Spartans

  • Madeline Gau, 100 Butterfly (5th)

Century Panthers

  • Sophia Blixt, 100 Breaststroke (2nd)