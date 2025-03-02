4 Local Wrestlers Return Home With State Titles

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights and recap of the Minnesota State Wrestling Championships. 4 Local wrestlers leave St. Paul with State Titles.

Liam Sommer, of Kenyon-Wanamingo able to get a 1-0 victory by decision at 107.

Adriana Kunz, of Triton won the girls 100-lb title. The first state wrestling title in Triton Cobras history.

Carson Rowland, of Chatfield able to earn his second straight state title at 152.

Kane Larson, of FCLMC came in second of the section finals, and leaving the state tournament as a champion. Earlier this year he became the all-time leader for the Wolves in career wins. He looks to continue raising the bar next year as a senior.