To stream on a Chromecast or Google device, use the following steps:

Find the “Google Play Store” in the home screen menu Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type KAAL to search for the app. Select Install. Open the KAAL app to watch the stream

In Duluth and the Iron Range, search for the “WDIO” app.

In Southeast Minnesota, search for the “KAAL” app.