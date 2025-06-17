Shots Fired. State Shaken: Coverage of the Vance Boelter case

Early Saturday, June 14, Vance Boelter allegedly murdered Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home.

Earlier that morning, court documents state Boelter also traveled to the home of Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, where he shot them a total of 19 times. He also made the trek to two other lawmakers’ homes, allegedly with the intent to kill them, but they were not at home.

Here is full ABC 6 News coverage regarding the events that shook the entire state over the Father’s Day weekend.