Zumbrota Police Department wearing and selling purple patches for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Throughout September, you’ll see Zumbrota police officers wearing purple patches in honor of suicide prevention but to highlight a fallen officer.

“Suicide and PTSD has long been kind of stigmatized and not talked about a whole lot in public safety, and we’re trying to change that,” Zumbrota Sgt. Tony Pasquale said.

Ever since the passing of officer Gary Schroeder Jr. the Zumbrota police department has been doing their part to keep his memory alive.

The purple patches are proof of that.

“They’re purple and teal and have the suicide awareness ribbon on them, you don’t traditionally see an officer wearing a purple and blue patch or a bright teal blue badge and that’s intentional,” Pasquale said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 815 people died from suicide in 2023. That’s down in comparison to 860 deaths in 2022, the highest number on record.

Even though mental health and suicide prevention is a year-round issue, this month, the theme is changing the narrative.

The Zumbrota police department are looking to help with that theme, not only to honor their fallen officer but anyone struggling.

“We want people to freely have those conversations with their friends, their neighbors, loved ones, coworkers, to let people know there is hope and there is help out there for people,” Pasquale said.

Zumbrota police is looking to construct a memorial in honor of Schroeder Jr.

They’ve already raised half of the funds for the $50,000 project.

The purple patches are for sale, and the money will go towards the memorial.