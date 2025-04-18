Zumbrota Police Department holds groundbreaking for Gary Schroeder Jr. Memorial

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- In Zumbrota on Thursday, it was an exciting but emotional day, as the community honors one of it’s fallen heroes, officially breaking ground on a memorial. That fallen hero is Gary Schroeder Jr. who took his own life on April 17th, 2023.

His friends and family all helped put shovels into the ground on the two-year anniversary of his passing on Tuesday night.

Schroeder served as a police officer for 18 years, even spending time as a firefighter in Zumbrota, before medically retiring at the end of 2020.

Zumbrota’s police chief, Patrick Callahan says he knows Schroeder is looking down smiling.

“It just continues that process that I think he really had, because he really did try to help other people that were going through the same thing, even though he himself suffered,” said Callahan.

The memorial site will include a walkway, benches, pillars with flagpoles, among other things. Callahan said he wanted the memorial to also include Schroeder’s story, to continue to help spread the word on PTSD and suicide awareness.

The project was all thanks to the Zumbrota community, who raised a total of $52,312 for the project, surpassing their $52,000 goal.

ZPD says the plan is to have the memorial finished by September just in time for Suicide Prevention Month.