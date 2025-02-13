Zumbrota police asking for doorbell footage after vehicle damaged house early Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — The Zumbrota Police Department is asking for any footage of a vehicle traveling along W. 5th Street from 2:30 to 2:45 a.m. Thursday after a vehicle versus house incident, a release said.

No one was injured, but the vehicle damaged a house at the intersection of Mill Street and W. 5th Street, according to police. The suspected vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

ZPD is asking for businesses and homes to check for surveillance and doorbell footage that may have captured the vehicle. If you have footage or any information, ZPD asks you to call the Goodhue County Dispatch at 651-385-3155.