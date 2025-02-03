Zumbrota man wins Menards truck sweepstakes

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It was one Zumbrota man’s lucky day on Monday at the northside Rochester Menards.

Every month, Menards holds a drawing across more than 300 stores for a new car, and on Monday, a Zumbrota man drove home a winner.

Glenn Meier took off for home with a new Ford F-150 worth about $65,000.

“At first we thought it might be a scam, so we emailed back the Menards lady that’s in charge of this, and she kind of laughed, and she said most people don’t believe it when we do send out the email, and once all the paper work started arriving in the mail then we started to believe it,” Meier said.

Meier was one of 300,000 people in December’s drawing. He said he has entered his email at the Menards kiosk for years but never thought his name would be selected.