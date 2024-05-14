Zumbrota laundromat fire displaces four people in apartment above

(ABC 6 News) – Four people have been displaced after a fire inside a Zumbrota laundromat Mon. evening, according to the Zumbrota Police Dept.

According to Sgt. Tony Pasquale with ZPD, a report of a possible fire came into Goodhue County Emergency Communications around 8:08 p.m. for the Main Street Laundry laundromat off 3rd St. E.

The caller also said they were evacuating all occupants of the building.

Within 90 seconds, Sgt. Pasquale says officers were on scene and located a fire inside a dryer.

The officers then extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher until the Zumbrota Fire Dept. arrived.

Due to the fire, four people living in the apartment above the laundromat are temporarily displaced due to smoke damage in the building.

No one was injured.

The scene was clear just before 9 p.m.