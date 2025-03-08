Zumbrota community to build memorial honoring fallen officer Gary Schroeder

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- A firefighter and a police officer, Gary Schroeder Jr. dedicated his life to serving his community. And now his community is ready to return the favor.

“It kind of hit home, knowing Gary personally, so being able to be involved with this, means a lot, and it’s going to be a good thing for the community,” said Jake Raasch, owner of Countryside Lawn and Landscape in Zumbrota.

With the groundbreaking just around the corner in April, many are anxious to finish raising enough money for it’s construction.

“We’re around $4000-$5000 short of our goal, and our hopes is that by the time the ribbon cutting of the memorial happens, that we would be fully funded,” said Chief Patrick Callahan of the Zumbrota Police Department.

Raasch knew Schroeder well, and even worked as his boss before he lost his battle with PTSD.

“Every day he was in, he had a smile on his face. He loved going our mowing yards, talking to different customers, he just loved being in the community,” Raasch said.

That’s why Raasch decided he would design the memorial, that would honor Schroeder for decades to come.

“They’ll be a nice patio sitting area for community members just to come and hang out. They’ll be pillars with some nice lighting. Flag poles with the American flag and the police flag,” said Raasch.

And the goal isn’t just to celebrate the life he lived, but to also shed light on PTSD and suicide awareness.

“In there, there will also be a plaque with Gary’s name, his story on there. Also highlighting his struggles, and what you can do to make awareness for that,” Raasch said.

All in hopes of creating something meaningful, for someone who gave so much.

“People knew him. People sought him out for help. He was a trusted individual within the community. He treated people fairly, and he’s just one of those guys that people can approach,” Callahan said.

Zumbrota Police say they hope to break ground April 17, the two-year anniversary of Schroeder’s passing. He hopes it will be done by September just in time for suicide prevention month.

If you are interested in donating to the cause, you can click here.