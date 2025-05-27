Zumbrota community comes together to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Members of the Zumbrota and surrounding community gathered Memorial Day to retire the flags of the Field of Honor as part of their effort to honor fallen soldiers.

It was 18th year of the annual Field of Honor, and the third in which the Zumbrota Lions Club organized the event, having taken over for the local VFW post.

The event starts with months of planning, culminating in a full weekend of effort that brings in people from all over the community.

“This is probably the best year we’ve had in terms of coordination, getting things done,” said Lions Club President Kathy Roberts. “We’re lucky that we live in a community such as Zumbrota.”

From pounding in the rebar to hold the flags up, to attaching more than 320 flags to their poles, it really is a group effort.

And as the club prepared to retire all of the flags Monday afternoon, about a dozen and a half community members showed up once more to help out.

People like Lacey and Cain Lexvold who, despite not having any fallen military members in their family, chose to pay respects to our fallen soldiers anyway.

“It’s important to remember that even if you don’t have somebody in your family, you certainly know somebody who has either lost someone or is honoring somebody,” said Lacey.

Cain, a member of the Zumbrota-Mazeppa football and wrestling teams, was one of the students who helped set up the field on the first day.

“I don’t know what I would do and I don’t want to go through what the families are going through,” he said. “So, I feel like just giving something to them would be just a small way to help them out.”

There were also people like Larry Pederson, a Vietnam War veteran himself with a family full of service members.

As he helped retire the flags, many of which were dedicated to family members of those in the community, he was thinking of an old friend.

“Frank Goplen,” Pederson said. “He was a POW-MIA in the second World War. He’s one of the few that I know that are POW’s that drive me to keep going.”

In just over half an hour, the gathered crowd had all of the flags down, packed up, and the rebar pulled out of the ground.

“Many people that come down and help want to do their part to honor the veterans,” said Roberts. “I just think that people want others to know that they remember.”