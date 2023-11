(ABC 6 News) – The city of Zumbrota unanimously voted to raise the pay of all police officers during a city council meeting on Nov. 2, 2023.

According to the city’s agenda, effective Nov. 12, officers’ pay will increase to $29.24 to $38.01 an hour, with a 4.38% increase in 2024 and a 3.24% increase in 2025.

Also effective Nov. 12, sergeant pay will be set between $31.87 to $41.53 with similar yearly increase.