Zumbrota business owner, representative speak on tariffs’ small business impacts

(ABC 6 News) – Rep. Kelly Morrison, a member of the Small Business Committee, and Zumbrota business owner Beth Benike hold a press conference outside the Busy Baby warehouse.

They are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Morrison, who represents Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, will propose relief for small businesses affected by tariffs, according to a press release.

Benike spoke with ABC 6 News about how tariffs on imports from China has affected her products, which are made of food-grade silicon that is only available in countries outside of the U.S.