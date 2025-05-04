Zumbrota-based business owner to advocate in D.C. for small businesses

Minnesota's Small Business Person of the Year prepares to speak out against tariffs at a press conference for National Small Business Week in Washington D.C.

(ABC 6 News) – What was supposed to be 36 hours of celebrating and sight-seeing at the nation’s capitol, quickly saw a side of advocacy added to the agenda.

Beth Benike was named Minnesota’s small business person of the year for her Zumbrota-based business, Busy Baby. She had plans to visit Washington D.C. with her 8-year-old son to accept the award, but President Trump’s 145% tariff increase on imports from China have pushed her to engage in advocacy at the Capitol.

“I feel like it’s the universe saying, oh here’s this award, now prove it, prove that you can be a good business person,” Benike said.

The work comes with Benike struggling to keep her business running while she figures out how to access her products from overseas.

“We have no idea what direction this is gonna go, if we’re going to get products in the U.S., if we’re going to figure out international distribution, if the tariffs are going to get worse, get better or disappear.”

The whole situation has caused Benike to pivot the focus over her trip slightly. She still plans to celebrate and take her son to see the national monuments he learns about in school, but now she’s also planning on some advocacy work.

“I will be speaking at a press conference and talking about how small businesses are affected by the tariffs,” Benike said.

Her son, Christian Benike has been watching her do interview after interview with various news outlets and is beginning to see why the issue is important to her.

“People [are] buying stuff from us but that’s making us a little low on inventory but we’re still getting money to pay for the tariff.”

The work is cut out for Beth Benike, but she said she won’t stop fighting for her family and other small business owners trapped in the same position.