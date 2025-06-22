Zumbro Valley Medical Society Street Medicine hosts Eye Clinic

The Zumbro Valley Medical Society's street medicine team hosted an eye clinic in Rochester.

(ABC 6 News)- It was a good day to cool off at Christ United Methodist Church as Zumbro Valley Medical Society’s Street Medicine team hosted an eye clinic on Saturday June 21.

The idea is to give those experiencing unstable housing to get their eyes checked and receive specialty care.

Medical students and volunteers than prescribe corrective lenses and diagnose common eye related conditions.

“The dream is somebody who comes in who has some condition that hasn’t been diagnosed that couldn’t get in and they wouldn’t receive care otherwise, but they come here, we find it, and they get it fixed and they can hopefully save their vision,” said Jeffrey Bush, a medical student at Mayo Clinic.

This is the 5th eye clinic hosted by the Zumbro Valley Medical Society.

Organizers say they hope it can continue to improve the quality of life of the community.