Zumbro Valley Medical Society holds free eye clinic

(ABC 6 News) — The Zumbro Valley Medical Society held an eye clinic on Saturday, June 29, at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester for people experiencing unstable housing.

Eye exams, prescriptions, glasses and more were all provided to patients that came to the clinic, all at no cost to them.

Eye doctors provided care alongside medical students, giving them the opportunity to learn while also serving those in the community who sometimes fall through the cracks.

“You miss a lot of people through the cracks, and really, our goal here is to go to those cracks and meet people where they’re at, and provide some basic care, otherwise people might not get care,” Grant Welk, medical student at Mayo Clinic, said. “Especially for vision, its really disruptive and stressful when you don’t have the vision that your used to in your daily life.”

More resources, like shoes and boots, were also provided to patients at the clinic.