Zollman Zoo announces its wolf has died at 16

(ABC 6 News) — Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo announced Thursday that the zoo’s old wolf has died at 16 years old.

The announcement was made via social media, saying the wolf was humanely euthanized. It arrived to the Zollman Zoo as a pup back in 2009.

“At 16 years old, she was beyond a normal lifespan of a wolf in captivity and nearly double the average lifespan of a wild wolf. She was a spunky girl who loved to play in the hose and roll in smelly enrichment. She will be missed!” the Facebook post said.