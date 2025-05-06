ZIPS disruptions impacting people with disabilities

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — People are speaking out about issues with a Rochester transportation service for people with disabilities.

At Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting, multiple people asked for changes to the Zumbro Independent Passenger Service Program (ZIPS).

Riders who use ZIPS say 20 routes were missed on May 1, causing those who planned a ride to instead use a rideshare app or cancel plans altogether.

The riders say these disruptions have a big impact on the lives of the people who depend on the service, and their ability to do things like get to work.

ZIPS announced Monday it was having technical difficulties with its dispatching software.

“It used to- it would be a horrible thing to drop routes. But now it seems like nobody cares, we’ll just miss ’em, and we’ll continue on with the same way we’re going. It makes no sense to me,” said ATU Representative Adam Buzbee.

The people speaking out are hoping the city will step in to change the provider of the service or step in to make improvements.