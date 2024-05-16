Young entrepreneurs sell their wares at Mower County CEO trade show

Celebrating participants in Young Scientist program on ABC 6 News at 6

(ABC 6 News) – Young entrepreneurs in Austin made a splash today at the Mower County CEO trade show, the culmination of a class offered to junior and senior economics students at Austin Public Schools and Pacelli High.

Students build and grow a business with the capital provided by local investors. The class meets five days a week for 90 minutes a day and is a year-long, two credit high school course.

From handmade and homemade health and wellness products to car accessories to custom woodworking, a total of 21 businesses packed the Austin Packer arena to sell their wares.

“Of course they learn all about business, they’ll see the ups and downs of that, because it’s a challenge,” said program facilitator Emily Hovland. “However, they also learn a lot of skills that just will continue to set them ahead as they move forward in life; their soft skills. Working with people, talking to people.”