You are invited to “Live your Dream” as Grand Marshal of Rochesterfest parade

(ABC 6 News) – The public is invited to apply to be this year’s Grand Marshal of Rochesterfest’s Grand Parade.

According to Rochesterfest Exec. Dir. Stephen Rose, the Grand Marshal should embody the spirit of aspiration and community involvement under this year’s theme of “Live your Dream”.

Anyone ages 12 and up is encouraged to sign up to be the Grand Marshal. However, for those under 18 years old, a parent or guardian must accompany the winner during the parade.

Those applying for the position are encouraged to explain how their dream would “contribute to enhancing health, peace, joy, and/or compassion for our wonderful city.”

We are excited to offer this unique opportunity for one of our residents to be at the forefront of Rochesterfest as the Grand Marshal of the Rochesterfest Grand Parade,” wrote Rose in the press release. “This contest aligns perfectly with our theme of ‘Live Your Dream,’ encouraging individuals to pursue their passions while fostering unity and celebration within our community.”

A panel of select judges will review the applications and choose the winner on Mon., June 10.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

Rochesterfest will be held on Sat., June 29.