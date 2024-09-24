Yelloh, the Minnesota company once better known as Schwan’s, will close in November 

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) — It’s the end of the road for an iconic Minnesota brand. “Yelloh” the Minnesota company once better known as Schwan’s announced it is closing in November.

The iconic yellow delivery trucks were known in neighborhoods across the country, delivering ice cream and frozen foods to families where they lived.

Schwan’s Home Delivery was founded in Marshall 72 years ago. In 2022 the food delivery part of the company was rebranded as “Yelloh.”

Monday afternoon Yelloh announced it will end operations in November. In a written statement the company cited, “multiple insurmountable business challenges for the decision, including economic and market forces, as well as changing consumer lifestyles.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the closure will amount to approximately 176 layoffs throughout Minnesota.

It’s worth noting that while Yelloh is closing, Schwan’s still operates a separate wholesale frozen food business and is still the largest employer in Marshall, Minnesota.