Yammy Bear Road to Recovery: One Month Later

(ABC 6 News) – It has been one month since the man known throughout Rochester for his kind acts was brutally attacked while working at a halfway house. Now, Charles Jackson, a.k.a. Yammy Bear – is on a path of healing. However, even that isn’t without challenges

The wounds now turning to scars – both physically and mentally. Jackson’s skull was shattered in several places with a metal bike-tire pump. His injuries stretched across his skull, from ear to ear, along his occipital bone.

It’s an incredibly thick bone that provides an extra layer of protection — and during the attack – fragments of it splintered off into Jackson’s swollen and bleeding brain. According to his wife, Carol Ann, those fragments remain, causing Jackson excruciating pain and making the much-needed rest for recovery a battle of its own.

Jackson’s family says they’re doing their best to help in his fight. Those close to him continue to work to fill the voice left by Jackson’s absence, especially all the community programs he was involved with, while also recovering from the trauma of nearly losing someone they so selflessly share with the community.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Charles Jackson, or Yammy Bear, to help with medical bills and recovery and to help cover costs for his wife and children while he recovers.