Yammy Bear returns at Third Annual Young Timers Barbecue Picnic

(ABC 6 News) — Yammy Bear and Family held their third annual Young Timers Barbecue Picnic on Saturday, celebrating the community and honoring the life of someone who spread joy.

Charles Jackson, also known as Yammy Bear, was left with a serious injury to the head in April after he was struck in the head with a tire pump.

“Right now I’m just trying to take things easy, and to trying to focus more on things that are at a distance and not things that are so close, so that my brain can be able to heal,” Jackson said.

For the first time since his injury, Jackson donned the Yammy Bear suit to help spread joy to kids an honor the legacy of a friend.

His wife, CarolAnn Jackson, who helped start Yammy Bear and family, said Charles was determined to get back into the costume for the picnic, and was relieved that he was able to do it.

Even though Charles still has a long road to recovery, he and CarolAnn are still focused on the mission of Yammy Bear — bringing joy to people and making their community better.

At this year’s picnic they recognized those in the community who do good and honored the life of Travis Hatcher, who died last year.

Seeing Hatcher’s legacy carried on and honored by the community he loved is something that meant the world to his community.

“If he could see everybody today gathering and enjoying food, that would mean the world to him, and so we’re very honored to be apart of Yammy Bear’s family,” Toni Kay Mangskau, Hatcher’s sister, said.

If you want to support Yammy Bear in his recovery, his GoFundMe can be found here.